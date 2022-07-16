8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells $117,713.55 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Zinn sold 422 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $2,384.30.

On Thursday, June 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 5,961 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $31,414.47.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Matthew Zinn sold 6,662 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $52,896.28.

On Sunday, May 15th, Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22.

On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $8,237.22.

8X8 Trading Up 4.1 %

8X8 stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

