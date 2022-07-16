AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 258.0% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VLVLY opened at $15.73 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.50.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

