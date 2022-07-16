Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Cowen

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.73.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

