Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 955.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

