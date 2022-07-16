ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Now Covered by Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.82 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

