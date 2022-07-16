ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) PT Lowered to $14.00

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 78.34% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 174.33 and a quick ratio of 174.33.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 37.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

