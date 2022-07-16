Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

