Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE A opened at $118.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.