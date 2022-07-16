AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Position Reduced by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

