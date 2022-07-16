Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 922 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 709.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

