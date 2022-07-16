Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 130 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $271.52 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.93 and its 200 day moving average is $318.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

