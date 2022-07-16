Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 459,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Golar LNG Profile

GLNG opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

