Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,273 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,370,000 after buying an additional 975,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $69,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,590 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.