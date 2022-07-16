Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

