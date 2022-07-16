Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

