Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $55,000 Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 776.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 181,095 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 146,213 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 217,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 135,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.2 %

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.