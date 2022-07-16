Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,394 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $68,194,377. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

