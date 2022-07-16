Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 189,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 112,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 226,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $81.26.

