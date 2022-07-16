Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $65.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

