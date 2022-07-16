Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $88,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average of $143.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.