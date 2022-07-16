Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

