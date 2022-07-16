Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance
KWEB opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $63.58.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.