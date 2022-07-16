Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $63.58.

