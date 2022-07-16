Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RFV opened at $83.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37.
