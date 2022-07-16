Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.