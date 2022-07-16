Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

