Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $85.63 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.