Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TRP opened at $50.97 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.46%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

