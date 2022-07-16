Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,194 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,461 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.