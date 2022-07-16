Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 725 Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Price Performance

UGL stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $76.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

