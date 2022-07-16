Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 104,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $23.96 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

