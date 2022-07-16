Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $2,401,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 323,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 1.0 %

CODI stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Compass Diversified



Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.



