Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

