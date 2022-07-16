AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 369 ($4.39).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJB. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($3.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.82) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £58,119.48 ($69,124.02). In other news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.10), for a total value of £58,119.48 ($69,124.02). Also, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150,092.39 ($178,511.41). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 52,407 shares of company stock worth $15,039,062.

AJB opened at GBX 281.60 ($3.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,128.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 447.40 ($5.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 299.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

