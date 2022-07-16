Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $218.00 at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.05.

ALB opened at $200.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.32. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

