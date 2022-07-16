ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and ALJ Regional’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 69.88 -$9.82 million N/A N/A ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.20 -$4.64 million ($0.35) -5.83

ALJ Regional has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Generation Hemp and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -1,654.58% N/A -163.74% ALJ Regional -3.81% -244.21% -8.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Generation Hemp and ALJ Regional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALJ Regional beats Generation Hemp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

(Get Rating)

Generation Hemp, Inc. provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About ALJ Regional

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; staffing; and system support and maintenance services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides label, printing, and packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.