Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.28.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

