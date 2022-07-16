Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

