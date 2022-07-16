Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $293.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.