Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in United Rentals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $251.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.21 and a 200 day moving average of $306.00. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.50.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

