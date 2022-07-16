Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

