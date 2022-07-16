Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $380,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $41.59 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

