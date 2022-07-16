Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KREF. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 409.61, a current ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

