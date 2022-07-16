Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,518 shares of company stock valued at $19,906,556. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $177.90 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.19 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

