Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RGI opened at $161.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $201.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

