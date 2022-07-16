Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.86 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

