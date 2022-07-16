Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 267.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,363 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $988.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 32.56%.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.