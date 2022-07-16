Alphastar Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 332,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 52,322 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $25.91.

