Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.32.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.