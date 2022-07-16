Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

NYSE:LUV opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

