Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $167.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.08 and a 52 week high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

